Avengers: Infinity War director confirms Soul Stone theory - and gives the biggest hint at Avengers 4 yet

Ah, the Soul Stone. Once the subject of so much debate and, despite Avengers: Infinity War revealing a lot about the final Infinity Stone, there were still so many questions surrounding it. Thankfully, one half of the Russo brothers, Joe Russo, decided to loosen his lips and not only confirm one of the movie’s biggest mysteries, but also give a big clue as to where we might be headed in Avengers: Endgame. Spoilers to follow…

In a Q&A at Iowa City High School (via TheRealStanLee.com), the elder Russo brother delved into a big debate over whether – massive spoilers here, last chance – Gamora was still contained within the Soul Stone at the conclusion of Infinity War. Thanos, if you remember through all of your tears, goes face-to-face with a younger Gamora upon snapping his fingers and wiping out half of the universe.

“Yeah, it’s implied that it’s the Soul Stone. It’s all orange around, then [Thanos] is inside the Soul Stone with the amount of power that it took to snap his fingers – he has this out-of-body experience.”

But that’s not even close to the coolest part. That would be the fact that Gamora is still alive inside the Soul Stone. No, this is not a drill.

“She, in fact, is [alive], yes,” Russo reveals. “It was an attempt on our part – because we won’t like two-dimensional roles or three-dimensional villains where every villain is a hero in their own story. And as insane and psychotic and brutal and violent as Thanos is, he’s a more complex villain if you go on a journey with him emotionally.”

Welp. If Gamora is alive (and trapped) in the Soul Stone, it doesn’t take a Shuri-sized brain to figure out where the rest of the dearly departed Avengers are too. They’re in the Soul World, and it looks as if that’s our next stop in Avengers 4. If Thanos doesn’t get to them first, that is…

