Avengers: Endgame's original time travel helmet designs were taken from another MCU movie

While the trip through the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame may have been cool enough on its own (time travel will do that to a movie), it was the white suits that elevated it to another level. However, one of Endgame’s special effects team has revealed that the sleek helmet seen in the final movie was not their first choice, with inspiration originally coming from Guardians of the Galaxy’s take on space chic instead.

Speaking to Wired for its in-depth look at the effects of Avengers: Endgame (H/T Screen Rant), Marvel’s visual effects producer, Jen Uppendahl, revealed: “We tried very early on… the notion of the helmet being made [from] the Guardians of the Galaxy breather mesh. We have some early development with that kind of being a bubble around their head.”

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The blue-hued mesh, which featured in outer space scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, didn’t quite, what’s the word, gel with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Uppendahl stated: “The directors [Joe and Anthony Russo] were like, ‘I don’t think that’s as heroic as it could possibly look.’”

That’s… probably for the best. The bubbles make them look less like superheroes and more like SpongeBob taking a quick detour to Sandy’s house. Not the look you should be going for when you’re soon to be facing down Thanos.

Still, it’s nice to A) find out more behind the creative process of the often-overlooked side of crafting the MCU, and B) everyone makes mistakes, even Marvel.

