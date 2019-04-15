New Avengers: Endgame footage shows Ant-Man flying (probably right up Thanos' ass)

With Avengers: Endgame just over a week away, Marvel has revealed an all-too-brief selection of new footage from the film. It has the usual stuff - lots of suiting up and putting on helmets, a little good-natured ribbing about vomiting in space - and even some of Captain Marvel flying around in her full fiery glory. But the most important part, the absolute crux of the trailer is roughly half a second of Ant-Man soaring fists-first toward the camera. Where could he possibly be going in such a hurry? Oh, you know it's gotta be right up Thanos' butt.

If you haven't been following along with the internet, Marvel fans have come to a conclusion: the best shot the Avengers have of defeating Thanos is the opposite of a frontal assault. Why attack him where he's the strongest? Ant-Man could just shrink down, run underneath Thanos when he's distracted, then jump waaaaaay up inside his butthole. Once firmly lodged in the Mad Titan's colon, Ant-Man could push his "get giant" button, expand to roughly a hundred times his normal size, and literally tear Thanos a new one. A new everything.

Here, this fan-made mockup should clarify the scenario.

It's a perfect plan. Despite initial protests, not even Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd could find issue with it in a recent Graham Norton Show interview, admitting it's 'scientifically right' that infiltrating Thanos through the ear or nose could not yield the same whole-body explosion effect. After all, if you come at the king, you best not miss (his butthole).