Avengers #36, Fantastic Four #24, more may not be available at your local comic shop as planned

Marvel has informed retailers that Avengers #36, Marvel Zombies Resurrection #2, and some variants for Fantastic Four #24 have been held up due to "problems originating at the printer." Newsarama has confirmed that all of these issues were printed at Fry Communications.

The issues go on sale September 30, but a portion of stores will not receive copies (or only receive a portion of the copies ordered) until the following week.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Matteo Scalera (Marvel Comics)) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sara Pichelli (Marvel Comics))

For Avengers #36, both the primary cover version by Matteo Sclaera and Sara Pichelli's Fortnite variant are affected; if your store ordered some of this issue's other variants, those are expected to arrive on time.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics)) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

Fantastic Four #24's primary cover is expected to arrive on time, but Alex Ross' Human Torch and Invisible Woman variants - part of his larger 'Timeless' series of variants - are affected.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Greg Land (Marvel Comics)) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Inhyuk Lee (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Damion Scott (Marvel Comics))

And lastly, all three versions of Marvel Zombies Resurrection #2 - Greg Land's primary cover, and the variants by Inhyuk Lee and Damion Scott - have been held up.

Which comic book stores are affected? The ones that receive their comics from Diamond Comic Distributors' Plattsburgh, New York distribution center. Diamond's three other distribution centers are expected to be able to fulfill orders for these titles on schedule. We recommend you contact your retailer to see if your store is among those whose orders are affected.

A similar issue affected some stores' stock of this week's X of Swords: Creation #1 and Venom #28, with the full orders expected to arrive in next week's shipment.

Although Marvel says these problems are a result of printing issues, Diamond says that they "regret any inconvenience caused by the delay."

Marvel's digital release of comic books remains on schedule. Check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.