Alex Ross paints portraits of Marvel heroes for new office mural - and "Timeless" variant covers

A second wave of 'Timeless' variant covers by painter Alex Ross for upcoming Marvel books have been released. The 14 new pieces revealed just now add to those previously announced for a total of 28 variants planned by the publisher, which are also being used for a mural in Marvel's new offices they moved into earlier this year.

"Nobody else embodies the term Timeless quite as well as Alex does," Marvel's executive editor Tom Brevoort said previously. "His work makes people relate to these fantastical characters in an entirely new way - they become plausible and real without giving up their larger-than-life qualities in the process. He's also just about the hardest-working guy in the business - his output, given its quality, is truly staggering."

Here's the 14 new variants revealed today, all planned for release in October:

Amazing Spider-man #50 (Spider-Man)

Daredevil #23 (Daredevil)

Excalibur #13 (Nightcrawler)

Fantastic Four #25 (Black Bolt)

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #3 (Medusa)

Hellions #5 (Phoenix)

Marauders #13 (Iceman)

New Mutants #13 (Colossus)

Shang-Chi #2 (Shang-Chi)

Spider-Woman #5 (Spider-Woman)

Thor #8 (Thor)

Wolverine #6 (Wolverine)

X-Force #13 (Beast)

X-Men #13 (Cyclops)

"These gorgeous covers feature Marvel's greatest heroes brought to life by the iconic art of legendary artist Alex Ross," reads Marvel's press release. "Behold Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Jean Grey in painted portraits, depicted in their most classic and beloved costumes."

The first wave of variants is scheduled to arrive in September, spotlighting Captain America, Hulk, She-Hulk, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Angel, Namor, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic, Thing, and Silver Surfer. The issues those variants will appear on has not been specified.

