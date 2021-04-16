Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a new "fan-led" original series next week

There's a new Avatar: The Last Airbender "fan-led" series making its debut exclusively on YouTube next weekend, though details are light at the moment.

In a rather unusual move, Nickelodeon announced the series on Avatar's official Youtube channel in the community tab. It'll be part of a 3-day event celebrating Earth Day and running from Thursday, April 22 to Saturday, April 24. In addition to "a new, original series" debuting on the last day of the event, Avatar's Earth Day celebrations will include "earth-shattering original videos" and a new live stream all three days.

Shortly after Nickelodeon launched a brand new studio dedicated to making new Avatar: The Last Airbender movies and shows, studio president Brian Robbins told Deadline that "multiple TV series" are in the works as well as a theatrical film, animation, and "probably multiple films." Despite this, there are still a lot of questions about the new series debuting on YouTube next weekend.

Responding to a slew of comments on the YouTube announcement, Nickelodeon clarified that the new Avatar: The Last Airbender project is a "fan-led original series" and revealed that more details are coming on Monday, April 19. Another comment from the channel confirms that the series is premiering live on April 24 and will be available permanently on the Avatar YouTube channel afterward.

Just last month, Robbins said Nickelodeon wasn't ready to reveal the first of many Avatar: The Last Airbender projects "because we're in early stages of creative development." That's just one of the reasons to suspect the forthcoming YouTube series isn't the full-blown sequel to The Legend of Korra a lot of fans are expecting, though that could be coming soon as well.

Here are all of the upcoming movies we can't wait to see in 2021.