Atari announces Mini Pong Jr, a new portable version of the classic arcade game

Atari has announced Mini Pong Jr, a new portable version of the classic arcade game made in collaboration with Arcade1Up and UNIS.

In an exclusive Shacknews reveal, Atari unveiled its new retro gaming device, which lets you play the classic arcade game on the go. With a lightweight, compact size and a sleek design, the Mini Pong Jr is fitted with an LCD screen, USB connectivity, and a lithium rechargeable battery. The little machine also features local multiplayer support so you can play with a pal. If you're solo, you'll also be able to play against AI, with 10 different AI level settings to choose from.

The Mini Pong Jr is currently set to release this holiday season, with a specific date just yet. This initial reveal comes ahead of a full unveiling set to take place today, October 21, during the virtual UNIS Showcase , so a date may be given then. Alongside the reveal, Atari also released a new trailer showing off the Mini Pong Jr, so you can check out its compact design and features.

As one of the earliest arcade games with its table tennis-like set-up, Pong first released back in 1972. We've been seeing a wealth of retro consoles make a comeback in miniature form in recent years, with the likes of the SNES Mini, NES Mini, Sega Mega Drive Mini, PlayStation classic (a miniature version of the PS1), and most recently the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Reliving Pong on a slick new device is sure to give many a wave of nostalgia.

