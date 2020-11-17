Assassin's Creed Valhalla Taking Root: Where to collect the root of a mountain

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Taking Root quest takes place after you defeat the wolf in Asgard, which greatly angers Loki. You trot off to meet Ivaldi, the blacksmith in Asgard, who asks you to get two ingredients for him. One of them is part of the Taking Root quest in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which asks you to "collect the root of a mountain". It's a seemingly impossible task at first because, well, how on earth are you meant to get the root of a mountain? But once you figure out the location and solve the riddle, it all makes sense. Here's the guide to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Taking Root quest.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Taking Root quest guide

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here's the riddle given to you by Ivaldi, on the Potential at Its Peak quest item:

Cradled in rock,

At Asgard's highest height,

A seed sleeps in Ymir's cold grip.

Warm it awake, bring it to water,

For old bone to sprout with new life.

Fairly cryptic, right? What you'll want to do is fast travel to the synchronization point in the southern region of Asgard, right at the top of the mountain. Do a leap of faith off the north side into the pile of hay, then look in front of you. There's a big seed you can interact with. Step one: complete.

Now though, you need to solve the riddle with the seed. First up: "warm it awake". You can do this by bringing out your torch then throwing it at the stack of hay. The fire will spread, charring the seed.

To bring the charred seed to water, approach the edge of the platform you're on and peer off to the ground below. There's a big pond! Throw the seed all the way down if you don't see it make a splash at the bottom, wait until Eivor says "I must retrieve the root for Ivaldi before it takes hold".

Dive into the water after it and on a rock to the side will be a bright blue plant you can interact with. Pick it up and Taking Root will be complete, so you can return to Ivaldi.

