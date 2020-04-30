Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer: How to watch first look at new game

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer is going live today and here's how you can watch it.

The good news is that you're already in the right place, as the trailer will premiere down below through YouTube. Just make sure you're on this page at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST and you'll be able to watch the very first look at the viking flavoured Assassin's Creed.

This follows yesterday's reveal of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla name during an 8 hour stream. Ubisoft recruited artist BossLogic to help reveal the game's setting and name by producing a piece of artwork live. Now, you can watch the whole 8 hour stream unfurl here if you like, but if you'd rather get a more condensed version of BossLogic working away on his staggering drawing, Ubisoft also uploaded a 3 minute timelapse. You can watch that more manageable version down below.

The confirmation of a Nordic setting wasn't too much of a surprise, considering there have been plenty of rumours and leaks hinting that the series would be going in that direction for a while, with one rumour suggesting that the game will have drop-in/drop-out co-op multiplayer and will have the biggest open world yet in the series for your Viking assassin to explore. Well, hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to find out just how many of these leaks and rumours were right.

Can't wait for more information on the new stealth adventure? Here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed 2020 so far.