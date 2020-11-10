Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog guide: How to win matches and use God Favors

If you fancy putting Eivor's Viking duties on hold for a moment and participating in some dice-rolling, you'll need our Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog guide. Much like Caravan in Fallout: New Vegas and Gwent in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Orlog is a side activity in Assassin's Creed Valhalla you can easily sink hours and hours into. Assassin's Creed Orlog can be daunting at first, but with these tips, you can be sure to pick it up in time and unlock the Orlog Champion trophy.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog: The basics

In Orlog, your goal is to defeat your opponent by taking away all their health. Each player starts with 15 health points, as indicated by the stones next to each player's bowl.

Play starts by one player rolling their six dice, selecting which ones they want to play, then letting the other player roll. This happens three times in total, at which point the option to use a God Favor is presented. After that, resolutions take place, with each dice effect and God Favor happening in order. If neither player has won by the end of the resolution phase, the next turn begins.

Games of Orlog can be over in a few turns or they can drag on for a while, depending on each player's playstyle. Below are more details on Orlog specifics including dice, God Favors, and general tips.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog: Dice

There are five different dice faces you can roll in Orlog:

Axe: Deal 1 melee damage

Deal 1 melee damage Arrow: Deal 1 ranged damage

Deal 1 ranged damage Helmet: Block 1 melee damage

Block 1 melee damage Shield: Block 1 ranged damage

Block 1 ranged damage Hand: Steal 1 God Token from your opponent

On top of those dice faces, dice can also be outlined with a dotted line. This means you gain one God Token at the start of the resolution phase, which are what you spend on God Favors.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog: God Favors

God Favors are what makes Orlog especially interesting, because they're essentially special powers. As you accumulate God Tokens throughout the match, you can have up to three God Favors equipped, each with three levels of intensity.

For example, if you know your opponent has five health remaining, and you have seven God Tokens, you can focus your efforts on just gaining a single God Token and defending your health points throughout the round. When selecting your God Favor, opt for Thor's Strike and choose the second level. This deals five damage to your opponent in exchange for eight tokens, so voila! The game is yours.

More God Tokens can be obtained by beating Orlog players throughout the map. You can usually find more opponents in villages, towns, and camps. Just look for the icon of two dice on your map.

Here are all of the God Favors we've found so far, and we'll continue to add more to the list as we find them throughout Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

Thor's Strike: Deal damage

Deal damage Idun's Rejuvenation: Heal health

Heal health Vidar's Might: Remove opposing helmets

Remove opposing helmets Baldr's Invulnerability: Add helmets/shields for each helmet/shield already rolled

Add helmets/shields for each helmet/shield already rolled Skadi's Hunt: Add arrows for each arrow already rolled

Note that each God Favor has different requirements when it comes to God Tokens, so keep an eye on how much you need to spend for each level.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog tips

Have a gameplan in mind from the start. You can play Orlog in many ways, whether you want to go on the all-out offense, play defensively while slowly gaining God Tokens, or go all-in on the God Tokens and accumulate loads of them. There's no right way to play, but pick one plan and stick to it, rather than being flipping between strategies.

Pick God Favors to match your play style. Along the same lines, make sure you go into each Orlog match with the right God Favors. Thor's Strike is excellent when you simply need to do outright damage, but it costs a lot of God Tokens compared to some others. When you have a healthy number, peruse your options and pick the best ones for you.

Keep an eye on how many God Tokens your opponent has. If you're in an Orlog match that is going down to the wire, hijacking a God Token or two from your opponent so they can't use a God Favor and land a killing blow can be vital. If they choose to use something that costs five tokens for example, but you steal one or two from them during the resolution phase to take their total below five, the God Favor will fail. Quick maths is essential to work out how many tokens each player will be left with.

React to your opponent's dice choices. You want to take as little damage as possible, so make sure you're countering your opponent whenever possible. If they drop an axe and arrow in the first roll, make sure you're selecting a helmet and shield as two of your six rolls. Every health point is vitally important.

Beating all the Orlog players in Assassin's Creed Valhalla will earn you the Orlog Champion trophy/achievement, so good luck!