Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mysteries: The weirdest and best we’ve found so far

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla mysteries you can find on the map make a lovely change of pace from the endless quest for allies across a frankly tumultuous England. Officially, these mysteries include anything you’ll uncover with a blue dot on your map but we’re going to cover the more people-focused world events rather than the standing stones, Legendary Animals or *makes agonizingly pained face* the Cairns.

There are dozens of these little story led experiences scattered across the sprawling map and, while some of them are heartbreaking - sorry, your husband got crushed by bandits - others, thankfully have a lighter tone, and can take a matter of seconds to finish. Here are some of our highlights and where to find them on the map so that you can experience the best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mysteries.

The Prodigy - Essexe

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

What could be a better love letter to the late great Keith Flint of The Prodigy than beating up a priest to shouts of “smack my bishop”? Answers on a postcard. Head to the Mystery location directly under the sync point in Essexe on the map above and you’ll find a brilliant Easter Egg dedicated to the original Firestarter himself.

Dandelion - Oxenefordscire

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you fancy adding even more animal companions to your settlement, don’t miss the Dandelion Mystery in Oxenefordscire. A woman is on her knees outside her burning house and wailing about leaving her “dog” inside. All you need to do is be a true hero and do some rescuing. Puzzle your way in and you’ll find an adorable furry creature who ends up coming back to Ravensthorpe with you.

The Madness of the Stones - Cent

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Counting wasn't on our list of the most exciting activities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but here we are. Stop and talk to a despairing man standing next to a ring of stones and he’ll ask you to add them up for him but things definitely aren’t all they seem. It’s short, silly, and will absolutely make you want to tear your hair out. A perfect Assassin’s Creed Mystery then.

The Stink Brew - Ledecestre

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It was a close tie between this one and hunting for a brooch in sheep poo for the title of Valhalla’s best toilet humor based Mystery but we’ve erred on the side of a woman living under a bridge in Ledecestre. She wants viper eggs, you see. Lots and lots of viper eggs. And once you give them to her, the scientific conclusion of so much protein in such a small space is quite the sight and, clearly, smell to behold. Off you pop. Under the bridge you go…

Alisa in Wonderland - Suthsexe

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This is more of a nod than anything else but a nice one nonetheless. Rescue a little girl from a cave under a tree, take her outside and you’ll find out why she tumbled down in the first place. Spoiler: a white rabbit was involved and everything is all set up downstairs for a tea party. There are even red roses on the tree outside just to finish off the Easter Egg.

The Good Men of Sherwood - Snotinghamscire

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are actually two sneaky Robin Hood Mysteries in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. One you’ll find at the bridge just north of the hideout in Sherwood Forest in Snotinghamscire and one that you can see on the map above. In this second one, you can have an archery contest with the not diminutive Little John and there’s a tricky target of a hanging chicken to hit. Just don’t think about it probably being a reference to Clucky in the Disney cartoon. It’s been a hard enough year already, guys.

Winifred - Cent

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are no shortage of Mysteries that involve children in Valhalla. Whether you’re playing hide and seek or buying things in clubhouses up trees, there’s innocent fun to be had everywhere. Winifrid though is a serious highlight as you find a little boy in Cent complaining about bees stinging him as he gathers honey for a friend. All you need to do is help him out and wait for said friend to arrive. It’s just as adorable as it sounds.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review | Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla length | Assassin's Creed Valhalla best skills | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver | How to earn XP in Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots | Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal | Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals