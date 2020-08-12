Assassin's Creed Valhalla graphic novel details Eivor's backstory

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting an official prequel graphic novel from Dark Horse called Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, and it'll dive deep into Eivor's backstory.

The three-part graphic novel takes place prior to Valhalla and is considered an official prequel due out for collection in a hardcover April 2021 that will retail at $17.99. The female Eivor is the canonical hero in this Assassin's Creed Valhalla prequel - and she has a brother named Sigurd, who will play a crucial role in the story.

The description on the Penguin Random House listing goes into great detail about the graphic novel's plot (potential spoilers here): "Tensions escalate when a village caught between two rival kingdoms is brutally raided. Eivor, warrior and daughter of wise King Styrbjorn, dispatches the raiders, rescues the villagers, and claims the settlement for her father. She also seizes a prisoner - a woman, Gull, left behind by the rivals - who declares she possesses the secrets of Asgard itself. But there is more to Gull than meets the eye, and her capture will bring death and destruction to Eivor's family. In disgrace and lured by the promise of treasures and glory, Eivor undergoes a dangerous quest to regain her honor, but what terror awaits in the forgotten temple of a powerful god? All the time, her brother Sigurd forges his own legend while searching for fortune in the lands of the East. Far from home, he finds new weapons and fresh plunder, making a discovery that will change his destiny forever..."

Does this mean we'll get to meet Sigurd in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Did he head to the East to meet other assassins? Is that him on the cover of the novel? Is this prequel going to detail the supernatural element at play in the game? So many questions!