Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Should you kill or banish Gorm?

Near the end of the introduction in Rygjafylke, you have to decide whether to kill or banish Gorm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Gorm is the cowardly son of Kjotve, the king you've previously slain, and this is the first major Assassin's Creed Valhalla decision you need to make. King Harald leaves the decision to you; kill Gorm, or banish him from the region? These are the outcomes depending on which decision you choose.

Of course, this guide has very very minor spoilers for the first act of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Click off now if you're reading this guide before fighting Kjotve.

Kill or banish Gorm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

After the antics Gorm has pulled up to this point – fleeing from battle after you killed Kjotve, refusing to fight you one-on-one, and lying to King Harald's face – it's mighty tempting to kill him and be done with it. Unfortunately... the game has other plans in store for Gorm.

Even if you choose to kill Gorm, King Harald will overrule your decision, saying that your choice is understandable, but "a quick death is too good for a draugr (ghoul) like him". As a result, King Harald will exile him anyway – and rename him to Worm, amusingly – telling him to "leave these lands by the next full moon", or King Harald will feed him to the crows himself.

It's a tad disappointing if you were hoping to show Gorm exactly what cowards like him deserve, but one can only presume Gorm has a role to play in the story later down the line. Banishing him doesn't feel quite as satisfying, but nonetheless, it's still a punishment. Shortly after this encounter though, you'll be sailing off to England so Gorm will be but a distant memory for now.