Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drengr locations: Where to find and fight all six Lost Drengr

You'll likely stumble upon your first Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drengr when exploring the first area, Rygjafylke. Erik Loyalskull is north of Fornburg, hiding out in a cave. If you manage to kill him, you're given some nice gear or runes as a reward, but what about the other Drengr in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? These are all incredibly tough Viking enemies who want a fight to the death, for one reason or another. There are five others to find in the world, and every one of them is an incredibly tough fight that will test your mettle. Here are all six Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drengr locations, including Erik Loyalskull.

1. Erik Loyalskull - Rygjafylke

Recommended skill level: 10+

To take on Erik Loyalskull, head north of Fornburg in Rygjafylke. There's cave hidden behind a waterfall, near where the second man is searching for Bil's comb (as detailed in our Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb guide).

Called Hildesvini Crag, head inside and squeeze through the gaps until you find Erik Loyalskull. You can speak to him without initiating the fight – as you can with all the Lost Drengr – so don't worry about being attacked right away. Even though you can take on Erik Loyalskull from the beginning, he's not an easy fight so don't be afraid to come back later when you're stronger.

2. Thor the Fishmonger - East Anglia

Recommended skill level: 100

Thor the Fishmonger is north-east of Northwic, sat with his son, explaining that he needs to die an honorable death. Along you come, willing to do the dirty deed. As is the case with all the Lost Drengr fights, pay attention to his heavy attacks and keep your distance at first. He attacks incredibly quickly, so have your finger poised on the parry button. He's not the toughest of Lost Drengr, but he's still far more difficult than most fights in the game so come back later if you're not strong enough.

3. Nokkfylla Shine-Eye - Eurvicscire

Recommended skill level: 280

Nokkfylla Shine-Eye is right at the top of the map, in the northern section of Eurvicscire. Go all the way to Brunton Turret and he's right below the synchronization point, muttering about something or other because he doesn't seem quite all there.

Nokkfylla doesn't really flinch in this fight, so taking him down is easier said than done. Be ready to dodge constantly and parry as many of his attacks as you can, because this will be the main way to take him down. If you can pull off a stun attack or two, you'll be in good shape.

4. Gotafrid Fairrobes - Eurvicscire

Recommended skill level: 310

In the southern part of Eurvicscire, Gotafrid Fairrobes can be found, north-west of Wyke and south-east of Jorvik. This chap his a huge property to himself, explaining that his "weapons are polished and prepared, if you wish to dance", but it's a pre-requisite that you shower first, apparently.

He's got a whole host of weapons in his arsenal that he'll lob at you from the edge of the arena you fight in, so having the the Missile Reversal skill to grab projectiles in mid-air and throw them back will be crucial. He can attack incredibly quickly though, so practice your parries and again, aim for stun attacks.

5. Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker - Snotinghamscire

Recommended skill level: 310

Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker is the only woman you'll fight as part of the Lost Drengr challenges and she can be found in Snotinghamscire, next to Thynghowe, north-west of Sherwood Forest. But she's no Robin Hood. You need to drink the liquid from the campfire to make her attack you, which also makes you high.

Fighting while high isn't easy, but it does regenerate your adrenaline metres, so consider investing in as many of those as possible through the skill tree if you haven't already. She also regenerates health passively, so use the poison weapon ability to help negate that. Block her stabs with her daggers with a shield, and if she throws them at you, like in the previous fight try using Missile Reversal. Just don't let up when fighting her because otherwise she'll regenerate health.

6. Orwig Neverdeath - Hordafylke

Recommended skill level: Max

Finally, there's Orwig Neverdeath. This bloke is back in Norway, in the end-game Hordafylke region, in the northern part of the main island, north-east of Ulriken Peak. He's pretty much the toughest fight in the game... if you try and take him on legitimately, that is.

If you can lure him to the edge of the cliff then knock him back or use an ability like Rush and Bash, you can knock him straight off the edge, plummeting to his doom. It's not exatly a fair fight, but honestly, it'll save you a lot of hassle. Good luck!

