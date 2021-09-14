Assassin's Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour release date and new exhibits confirmed

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour release date has been set for next month, and it will be free for owners of the standard game.

Ubisoft plans to release Discovery Tour: Viking Age on October 19. In case you don't already own Valhalla, you'll also be able to pick up the latest Discovery Tour as a standalone $20 purchase on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Much like the Discovery Tour modes for Origins and Odyssey, Discovery Tour: Viking Age builds out the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with advice and exhibits from real-world museums to create a nonviolent, immersive learning experience. Some of Viking Age's new in-game exhibits pulled from these partnerships include the Winchester Reliquary, the Bayeux Tapestry, and the Yarm helmet, showing our modern-day, real-world connections to this virtual recreation of ninth century Norway and England.

Ubisoft says its third take on the Discovery Tour format will let players live the "big and small stories" of both Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters, meeting new characters and picking up on more details as they go.

Even if you aren't a history buff, it sounds like a great reason to tour Valhalla's world in a new light. Now if only Ubisoft would start making Discovery Tours for older games so we'd have another excuse to visit Ezio's Florence.

