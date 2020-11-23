Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Codex Pages locations: How to find Bureaus and get the Hidden Ones armor

There are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Codex Pages scattered across England. Hidden inside Bureaus they'll get you the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hidden Ones armor once you've found them all. So: worth it. Each Hidden Ones Bureau location has a set of movement puzzles to solve and you’ll be rewarded with a Codex Page to take back to Hytham, and a much-coveted piece of Hidden Ones armor.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hidden Ones armor

There are five pieces of Hidden Ones armor in total. The Hidden Ones mask, gauntlets, leggings, robes, and hood. Equip two of more of the items and you’ll increase your assassination damage once you have been hidden for 10 seconds or more. Equip all five and you’ll get bonus headshot damage which is a nice treat for those who like to pick everyone off from far away before heading in. The Wincestre Hidden Ones Bureau will also hand over the nasty-looking Suttingr’s Claw scimitar for not-so-sneaky stabbing.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureaus

While the Hidden Ones Bureaus aren’t labelled on the map until you’re inside, you’ll still see the gold gear chest if you have used Odin’s Sight so you know which general direction to go in. Each Bureau has a series of puzzles to solve but if you’ve got used to Valhalla’s world of destructible objects there’s nothing too challenging here. Just keep an eye out for red glowing objects to shoot with arrows and keep lighting the wall torches as the Hidden Ones Bureau locations are seriously dark. They’re also keen on swimming so prepare to get your furry boots damp.

They’re all pretty self explanatory to get into except for Jorvik which you’ll probably find yourself circling for a while as you try and get to the gold chest hidden beneath the city. Just make your way to the graveyard marked on the map below and you’ll just have to smash some wood in order to get in. Happy armor hunting and enjoy the satisfying lore reward you’ll get once you return all the Codex Pages to Hytham.

1. Jorvik Codex Page location - Robes

2. Glowecestrescire Codex Page location - Leggings

3. Colcestre Codex Page location - Hood

4. Lunden Codex Page location - Mask

5. Wincestre Codex Page location - Suttingr’s Claw

6. Lesecestre Codex Page location - Gauntlets

