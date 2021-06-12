Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings back Discovery Tour mode this Autumn

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a Discovery Tour mode as announced at Ubisoft Forward 2021 .

The educational mode will be released this autumn and, according to Ubisoft, was made in collaboration with historians and archeologists to give an accurate retelling of the time period. In the new Discovery Tour mode, players will be able to take a deep dive into the history of the Viking age and explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without the threat of any enemies getting in their way.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour was designed with history buffs in mind and allows players to freely explore ninth-century England and Norway whilst taking on the role of various residents as they go about their daily routines and undertake big and small adventures during the Viking period. The mode will also give players a history lesson as they collect exclusive rewards and are given facts about the days of Viking past as they go about their travels.

The new mode will be free to all players who already own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and is the third Assassin’s Creed game to implement this feature after Assassin’s Creed Origins had an Ancient Egypt Discovery Tour and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey featured an Ancient Greece Discovery Tour. Previous iterations of the mode were also available as a standalone title, so let’s hope this is also the case for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour too.

Elsewhere during the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla portion of Ubisoft Forward, the developers also made an official announcement for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC which is releasing this summer.

Ubisoft also announced even more updates coming soon to the game including: time-limited festivals, new quests, and new game modes. Fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla were also promised that they are working hard to iron out any problems players are currently facing in the game.

Are you now considering starting your own Viking adventure? Make sure you check out our Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips before you do.

