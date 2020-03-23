Assassin's Creed Origins voice actor teases big reveal

A prominent voice actor is teasing something big on Twitter, and there's reason to hope for something Assassin's Creed-related.

Abubakar Salim, the voice behind Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins , took to Twitter to share some hope and excitement in these uncertain times. Relenting about the state of the world and the panicked response by some in the public, Salim says "some mighty reveals and announcements" are coming this week.

Although the world is turning to poop, and people are literally acting like the stupid people in zombie/contagion films (completely understand why there are so many Zombies in these films now)...There are some mighty reveals and announcements coming to you all this week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/16rXHZkstsMarch 23, 2020

The actor doesn't give any indication as to what the news could be related to, unless the attached Jason Momoa gif has a secret clue I'm missing. That said, Salim's role in Assassin's Creed Origins earned him a BAFTA nomination and is arguably his most prominent, so there's a good chance the announcements/reveals could be related to the series.

If Assassin's Creed news is indeed on the way, it's likely to be about the long-fabled Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, a game all but confirmed by a slew of reliable leaks. One recent leak suggests the long-rumored Ragnarok will be cross-gen, co-op, and feature the series' biggest open world yet.

Salim also has acting credits on TV shows like Black Mirror, Spotless, and Strike, as well as theater productions including Labyrinth and A Few Good Men. We'll be sure to track any developments from Salim or otherwise and keep you up to date as they come.