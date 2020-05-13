If you're at the cleaning up, end game, stage of Bayek's quests then you're probably wondering how to beat Sobek in Assassin's Creed Origins' Trials of the Gods. This deity is the God of the Nile, army, military, fertility, AND crocodiles and has turned up for a fight thanks to a glitch in the Animus. Defeat him and there's Assassin's Creed Origins loot, XP and other rewards to be had but first, you have to beat him. Here are some tips and tricks for defeating the toothy furious God and the loot you’ll get for sending him back into the animus where he belongs. There's also a slight spoiler if you haven't finished the story but you can skip through if you just want to see what's going on.

12 essential Assassin’s Creed Origins tips to know before you play

How to get the Assassin's Creed Origins secret armour

Just like Anubis, Origins suggests that you should be level 40 to beat Sobek so if you’re kicking around level 35 or 36 you’re going to want to climb a bit to stop one hit kills. You can probably get through this at 38 like I did with Anubis but I’m now level 40 and using the Conductor of Souls sword I got from the previous god. If you're just looking to get to Sobek, he’s over in the north east of the map in the middle of Herakleion Nome. Fast travel to the Yw Huts, tag up the event, (which is clearly labelled on the map) so you know where you’re going, and then head on over.

For your trouble you’ll get 1000XP, 250 Drachmas and, most importantly the Was Scepter. This dropped at level 40 for me with a slight improvement on quality than my current weapon. It has 277 damage per second, and comes with health for critical hits which is a nice bonus. This time around there’s no separate gear set item so I assume once you get all four of the Anubis pieces of loot, you’ll get the full Anubis armour. Two down, two to go.

For more Assassin's Creed Origins content, head to Assassin's Central on YouTube for more in-depth features, tips and tricks, and guides.