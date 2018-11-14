Here's where to find all of the Stone Circles in Assassin's Creed Origins

Still combing through (virtual) Egypt in Assassin's Creed Origins? Chances are, then, there are still a couple of things that need polishing off before you can say you’re done and dusted in Giza and beyond. Chief among them is where to find all of the Assassin’s Creed Origins Stone Circles. It’s not an easy task, to say the least – but we’re on hand every step of the way when it comes to completing the Stone Circle locations, especially as they offer up some of the series’ most touching scenes (no spoilers here, don’t worry!)

All 12 Assassin’s Creed Origins Stone Circle locations are found down below. So, if you’re having trouble, simply go through this page to help keep track of the dozen areas you need to complete the challenge. Just make sure you have started the level five quest Bayek’s Promise in Siwa before even beginning to attempt this challenge, as it’ll handily show you the first Stone Circle location and task you with finding the other 11.

Assassin's Creed Origins Stone Circle locations

1. Amun - Siwa (can't miss as part of Bayek's Promise Quest)

2. Apis - Isolated Desert

3. Goat Fish - Isolated Desert

4. The Divine Lion - Iment Nome

5. The Great Twins - White Desert Oasis

6. Hathor - Ka-Khem Nome

7. Horus - Uab Nome

8. Osiris - Quattara Depression

9. Pisces - Faiyum

10. The Scales - Uab Nome

11. Serqet - Iment Nome

12. Taweret - Faiyum

Once you’ve found them all, head back to the same place as the first stone circle back in Siwa to complete your quest and earn your XP. And, I’m not spoiling anything, but you might want to go and check under the Great Sphinx in Giza. Just, y'know, to make sure nothing has changed…