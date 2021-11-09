Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy is free on PC until later this week

The Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy is currently free to download on PC until later this week.

As first announced by Ubisoft earlier today on November 9, the Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy is now free to download and keep on PC until later this week on November 12. Right now, you can head over to the Ubisoft Connect storefront on PC and initiate the download, or sign up to the developer/publisher's PC service if you haven't done so already.

Ordinarily, this trilogy of games would retail for $24.99. The collection includes Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, China, and India, each of which follows a titular assassin as they journey around their country in an action-packed 2.5D setting, venturing through the Red October revolution, the Ming dynasty, and the Sikh Empire respectively.

The three games being given away are part of Ubisoft's celebrations for turning 35 years old this year. It's not the only Ubisoft-associated thing that's celebrating a landmark anniversary this year, because the Tom Clancy shooter franchise is also turning 20 years old this year, and the original Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon from all the way back in 2001 was given away for free to celebrate the anniversary last month.

In Ubisoft's immediate future though, there's the continuation of both the Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy franchises in different approaches. While 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still being supported with new DLC, the latest of which has debuted just today, Tom Clancy returns in Ghost Recon Frontline next year, a battle royale twist on the shooter saga. Check out our full Ghost Recon Frontline preview from earlier this year on more of what to expect from the new game.

