Apex Legends progression system update delayed on consoles due to "last-minute, unforeseen issue"

The update was set to add more Apex Packs per level and new gun charms

There was supposed to be a big Apex Legends update dropping today - not only did it not drop (for consoles), but there is no clear date on when the update will actually arrive. A tweet from the official Apex Legends Twitter account announced the delay due to a "last-minute, unforeseen issue" but gave us precious little information otherwise. Then, to add to the confusion, the account confirmed an hour later that the update had gone live on PC, but there was still no ETA for consoles.

As GamesRadar+ previously reported, the upcoming Apex Legends update was set to drastically change the progression system, bumping the level cap up from 100 to 500 and giving payers the chance to earn 199 free Apex Packs - that's 154 more than before. If you hit level 100 before the update dropped, you'd retroactively get the new rewards on your account. Respawn worked out the math as follows:

  • Level 2 - 20: One pack every level (19 Apex Packs total)
  • Level 22 - 300: One pack every two levels (140 ApexPacks total)
  • Level 305 - 500: One pack every five levels (40 Apex Packs total)

Under the new progression system, you'd earn a new level badge every 10 levels from 110-500 and a new gun charm every 100 levels, with 36 gun charms joining the Apex Packs and shop inventory. The new charms include cute versions of the Legends (Pathfinder is adorable), some Loot Ticks, and accessories. 

What's confusion about this update delay is that it did ultimately go out on PC, but Respawn themselves aren't sure when it will drop for PS4 and Xbox One. Whether the delay was because of a last-minute adjustment or was due to a newly discovered bug, it's odd that the messaging is unclear from developers themselves. While the delay is annoying for console players, it would suck if there is indeed a bug buried in the update that would render the PC version unplayable. 

We'll keep you updated on when the latest Apex Legends update will drop for consoles.

