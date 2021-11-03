Wondering when is the Animal Crossing New Horizons update 2.0 live? You're not the only one, with the community waiting on a start time or release only a slight tinge of feverish, desperate excitement. When the new Animal Crossing New Horizons update 2.0 drops it'll bring with it a wealth of new features like Brewster's The Roost Cafe, Kapp'n boat tours, updates to Harv's Island, and a host of new things like Island ordinances to tune the times things happen, more home exterior decoration options, more storage, and, perhaps most importantly cooking and farming.

There's a lot to look forward to in the basic update, as well as in the paid-for Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, but you'll have to wait for every to happen. So let's look at when is the Animal Crossing New Horizons update 2.0 live, and when it all releases.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The free Animal Crossing New Horizons update 2.0 will be live on November 5, the same day as the Happy Home Paradise paid-for DLC release date. While there's no exact time just yet, Animal Crossing New Horizon updates generally appear the evening before it's due to go live. Assuming things follow previous updates you should be able to start downloading update 2.0 sometimes after 6pm PT/9pm ET/1am BST the day before November 5. That's backed up by converting the 10am Japanese release time. The update should then go live on November 5.

The best way to keep track of things until then is to check on the official Twitter for more details.

[Announcement]The free Ver. 2.0 update launches on 11/5! Whether you're heading to the Roost for a cup of Brewster's finest coffee or taking a boat trip with Kapp'n to a mysterious island, you'll soon have new ways to enjoy your island life. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/iNkraGqtdFOctober 15, 2021 See more

You can also check Nintendo's customer support page for the game which includes instructions on how to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and will eventually feature patch notes (along with all the details of previous updates if you're curious). As long as you've downloaded the patch the day before you'll just have to wait for it to go live to start trying all the new features.

