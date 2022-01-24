Animal Crossing: New Horizons turns into Stardew Valley with this brilliant recreation

Stardew Valley has been stunningly recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by a single player.

Just below, you can see a TikTok which shows a player character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons giving you a three-minute tour of their island, which has been remodelled to perfectly resemble the town in Stardew Valley.

There's some brilliant attention to detail throughout the entire video. Locations like the player character's house pop up, as does Willy and his entire fishing-dedicated shack down near the coast. Cunningly-placed textures do require a little perspective-trickery to capture the full effect, but the attention to detail is astounding.

In fact, there's even a second part to this great creation. You can head over to acnh_kaylee's profile on TikTok to view the second and final part of the Stardew Valley island tour, which features the player character taking a deeper dive into houses and chatting to the local residents like Harvey.

There might not be much on the horizon for Eric Barone's current game, but we've got plenty to look forward to with Haunted Chocolatier. Barone's new game stars the player journeying to a small town, not unlike Stardew Valley, and using their accumulated items and ingredients to create delectable chocolates. Haunted Chocolatier might not have a release date right now, but it's well worth keeping an eye on for all Stardew Valley fans.

