Animal Crossing: New Horizons is real, but you're not getting it this year

It might be Nintendo that's the real villain of E3 2019, because it just delayed Animal Crossing Switch into 2020. Specifically March 20, 2020. That's quite the way out of the original 2019 release date sadly, but from the looks of the trailer and gameplay shown off at the Nintendo E3 2019 direct, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to be worth the wait.

You're heading off to a deserted island courtesy of Tom Nook, and it looks like it's going to be a much more Stardew Valley-esque affair than the Animal Crossing series ever has been before.

Tom Nook's workbench was shown off, where you're able to craft various items including the tools you'll need to cut down trees (a flimsy axe in the trailer's case), and dig roads. Yes, that's right, it looks like you're going to be crafting your very own little Animal Crossing town, building roads, and taking it from an Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp style settlement to something resembling a city, potentially.

There are brand new traversal options too, with a pole vault style option for leaping over rivers. Long gone are the days of waddling around the island sticking just to the bridges available.

The E3 demo ended with a group of villagers assembling together, so it may well mean that the option to visit friends' towns is returning for this new series entry, although a group of that size would definitely be a new enhancement.

Seeing as Nintendo is asking us to wait a little longer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons "to ensure the game is the best it can be", I'm excited to see exactly what will be on offer.

