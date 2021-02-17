Animal Crossing Super Mario update coming March 3

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario update has finally been dated, and the new in-game items will start arriving from March 3.

Although the next free update will arrive on February 25, you won't be able to access the various Super Mario items in-game until the beginning of next month, to better align with Mario's 35th anniversary celebrations.

But, what you will get is a whole range of amazing Super Mario-themed items to decorate your island - and your villager - with come March.

Special new outfits will be available to transform your villager into iconic Super Mario characters, including Mario himself, Luigi, Peach, and even Waluigi.

(Image credit: Nintendo )

From the look we got at the items coming to the game during the latest Nintendo Direct, you'll be able to add enemies like Thomps, and level elements like blocks, goal flags, and other components to your island. It's basically like a tiny slice of Super Mario Maker inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You will be able to use question mark blocks to generate coins though, and even use a pair of warp pipes to travel between different areas of your island. Originally Nintendo announced Mario-related furniture too, so fingers crossed those will be part of the upcoming update too.

This is the latest big free update to the game, with the last adding the special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event that ran on February 15.

