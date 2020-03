How to catch stringfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are some seriously rare fish to catch as you exist on your island, including the Animal Crossing: New Horizons stringfish. These beastly fish are one of the hardest to find, and are only available for a short amount of time. Plus, they only appear at certain locations on your island. Handy right?

Here's everything you need to know about catching this rare Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish:

How to catch a stringfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Stringfish can only be found in the clifftop river location on your island. This means you'll need to use the Animal Crossing: New Horizons ladder to climb up to the highest water source available on your island - think the source of the highest waterfall.

In order to increase your chances, you'll want to craft bait using Manila Clams dug from the beach sands with your Animal Crossing: New Horizons shovel.

When can you catch a stringfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Northern Hemisphere:

Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec| 4PM - 9AM

Southern Hemisphere:

Jun, July, Aug, Sept | 4PM - 9AM