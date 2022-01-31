Animal Crossing: New Horizons player realizes jock villagers truly are the most jacked

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have spotted another detail that shows just how much detail each villager's personality holds, right down to their fitness regimen.

Reddit user onepiecefeed shared a video taken from their island's central plaza, showing three villagers' distinct approaches to bicep curls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

On the left is Billy the goat, whose jock personality seems to compel him to lift harder and faster. The right two are Erik the deer and Hornsby the rhino, both of whom have the lazy personality type. As you can plainly see, Billy lifts circles around the other two - in fact, Erik seems to have gotten winded from just holding the dumbbell. Everybody's fitness journey has to start somewhere.

Another video previously uploaded by Twitter user ACyanide compares the exercise regimen of Bam the jock deer and Gonzo the cranky koala. The results are similar, though in this case we at least get to see a little bit more of Gonzo going to work before he puts in that one last rep.

The detail of their reps speed by personality? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch

Speaking of achieving your goals, make sure you dip back in to pick up the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resetti figure before the sought-after item leaves Nook Shopping again on February 3.

