Animal Crossing: New Horizons player notices the game's main theme is drawn up on the chalkboards

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has realized that the game's theme tune is written up on the chalkboard.

The in-game Chalkboard in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has the game's main theme written on it as discovered by Reddit user postwarhippo. The incredibly simple, yet discreet mention of the melody appears on the game's Chalkboard item that you can purchase from the Nook store as furniture for your home or island. You can see postwarhippo posing in front of it below, looking all holiday-ready and pleased to have figured it out.

For those that may have never noticed, the chalkboard item comes in various styles, such as having art drawn all over one, club activities, even math. One of those is music, and if you're able to read sheet music, this probably isn't news to you, unless you've never inspected the chalkboard more closely. For those unaware, it's certainly a cool detail. According to the comments on Reddit, it seems as if it's a detail that seems to have passed by quite a few.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may not be the first game in the franchise to do this with its chalkboard though. Animal Crossing: New Leaf also has a music variation for its chalkboard, however, whether it's actually the sheet music for the main tune itself is another thing - it's tricky to make out that kind of detail on those tiny 3DS screens.

Just recently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have recently had the 2.0 update added, and can start prepping for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival taking place this month alongside the other main events in the game. One of those events being the Wedding season until the end of June 2021.

Here are 10 things you probably didn't know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what you can do on your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets