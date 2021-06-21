Animal Crossing: New Horizons player dedicates a room to Super Mario

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has created an entire room dedicated to the Super Mario universe.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perfectly equipped for players designing their islands and homes to suit their favorite themes. And this latest room design from the Reddit user (who is rather aptly named NintendoPlanet) is no exception. You'll find the image embedded below, containing a few official Animal Crossing: New Horizons items. but mostly custom designs created with the in-game tool and plastered onto customizable items.

Starting at the walls, there's a bunch of paintings hung that show different characters from the Mario universe with wallpaper that has "Super Mario" patterned over the walls. On the floor, a custom design shows a pattern you'll likely recall from Super Mario 64 in the main hall. The computer in the bottom-left shows a PC running a Super Mario Sunshine which means that PC ports clearly exist in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Then there are a bunch of magazines stacked featuring custom designs of Super Mario and Luigi's Mansion, complete with content inside.

There's also the star and the N64 logo on the sides of the TV. The only thing missing seems to be the Nintendo Switch console. All in all, the room has an incredibly retro feel to it. A second image on the post shows the creator's designs in their library. What a lot of management!

NintendoPlanet seems to have spent a lot of time creating custom designs prior to the above. Last month, they had a wall full of Super Mario character portraits and a Rainbow Road-themed bedroom that followed.

We've seen other players create interesting designs in the past, such as an island inspired by Resident Evil Village, a Mad Max-inspired island, even one island that had a Crash Bandicoot level.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a small update. While the game didn't have any announcements at this year's E3 2021, Nintendo's president has confirmed that more is still to come. Additionally, some official screenshots in 4K have got fans wondering if this is confirmation of the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

