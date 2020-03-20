How to get the magic wand and star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons magic wand is one of the brand new features for the game, and lets you store and then switch between eight outfits on the fly with a simple wand wave. You can assign the outfits to the slots via any wardrobe, and then just whip out your wand to switch between them wherever you are on the island. But, in order to even make a magic wand, you're going to need to find star fragments, which are one of the rarest resources in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

But in order to make a wand, you're going to need at least three star fragments, which are incredibly hard to come by. However, we've worked it out, and here's what you'll need to do.

How to get star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1. Wait for Celeste to appear on your island one evening

If you're new to the Animal Crossing series as a whole, you may not realise the importance of Celeste. She's the sister of Blathers, the owl director of the museum, and usually, she's the one who's behind the observatory in previous games. It's not clear whether there is an observatory in New Horizons yet, but Celeste does play an important role in the game.

Quite a ways into the game (day 20 for me, which also happened to lie on a full moon), Celeste will appear on your island after sunset. You'll want to speak to her. She'll explain that wishing upon a falling star can bring you good fortune, which is a bit of a clue about how you'll find star fragments.

However, more importantly she'll give you the recipe for the magic wand then and there. In order to make it though, you'll need three star fragments and one large star fragment.

2. Make a wish on a shooting star

In order to get star fragments, you're going to need to keep your eyes - and ears - peeled for shooting stars. Thankfully, like the floating balloons, they do make a subtle noise that you can hear as you're meandering around your island in daily life. It's a gentle tinkling, almost inaudible at first, but as soon as you hear it, push up on the right stick and press A to wish on the star.

You'll know you've accomplished it because your character will close their eyes and hold their hands together, and the star in the sky will glow.

Usually, there are multiple shooting stars in a row, so you can wish on multiple stars in one go just by hitting A repeatedly.

3. Combe the beach the next day for star fragments

Wishing on a star is cute and all, but what's the point. Well, for that you'll have to wait until the next day. The morning after you wish on a star or three, you'll need to take a walk along the beach looking for large yellow rocks where the water meets the sand. These are star fragments, and you'll get one per wish by the looks of things. It's still not clear how to get large star fragments though, but it seems they are also linked to wishing on a star.

Hopefully though, you have better luck than I do and can make your star wand straight away.

However, there are other wand recipes available in-game. I discovered a bamboo wand hidden in a balloon present much earlier in the game, so hopefully you do too, as it only needs three star fragments to make.