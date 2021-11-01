Animal Crossing: New Horizons is offering players handheld lanterns for a limited time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is offering its players a new handheld lantern item.

Revealed by the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter account , players can now pick up the new handheld item from Nook Shopping until November 11. The lanterns come in a variety of designs - such as stars, moons, stained glass, suns, geese, and leaves - and will cost players 1,100 bells.

Like the previous handheld food items , these lanterns don’t do much for the player other than act as a cute accessory, however, if placed as a furniture item, the light can be toggled and provide a warm glow on dark winter evenings.

[Isabelle] Happy November, everyone! I'm just back to let you know that handheld lanterns are available to purchase through Nook Shopping until November 11th. There's nothing like a nighttime stroll with a lantern in your hand, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/uumvICwNmwNovember 1, 2021 See more

This is just the tip of the iceberg for exciting things being added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week. Here’s a brief recap of all the exciting things coming to your island this Friday as part of the Animal Crossing update 2.0 .

Announced via the Animal Crossing Direct last month, New Horizons will be receiving its "last free major content update" on November 5. Fortunately for us, Nintendo did not disappoint with this update as it includes a tonne of highly requested new features including Brewster and his cafe returning to the museum , a tonne of other returning characters including Kapp’n plus others on Harv’s Island , and a new farming/cooking mechanic .

Not only this, Nintendo is also launching a paid DLC for New Horizons called Happy Home Paradise . This expansion allows players to test their interior design skills - similar to the 2015 spin-off Happy Home Designer - as they are tasked with designing villager’s holiday homes. This is also set to release alongside the 2.0 update on November 5, 2021.