Animal Crossing: New Horizons datamine finds more traces of Brewster in 1.11 update

Another Animal Crossing: New Horizons datamine has revealed more traces of Brewster and his cafe in the 1.11 update’s code.

As we previously reported, dataminers were able to find traces of Brewster and his cafe The Roost in the 1.10 update, however, it appears a few more have been added in the latest 1.11 update of the game as well.

Originally spotted by Animal Crossing World, dataminers found a line of code that relates to the camera parameters which reads ‘idrMuseumCafe’. This line was also spotted in the 1.10 update, however, they also found a new line of code called ‘IdrMuseumEnt03’ with it which could be referring to an entry point into the museum.

Also found in the previous update was the code phrase: ‘MuseumLevel’ which has now also been joined by a line of code named: ‘cNpcMemory:TalkProgressMuseumBuiltCafe’ we’re not entirely sure what this means or what it would represent if used in the game but the key phrases NPC, talk, and museum cafe are all getting us excited about the possibility of everybody’s favorite pigeon barista Brewster returning.

Like with all datamines, take these added lines of code with a grain of salt. Just because they were found in the game's code doesn't necessarily mean they will ever be used. One thing Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans can look forward to though is the promise of "more free content" being added to the game later this year , which was promised by Nintendo when announcing the 1.11 update a few days ago.

For players who do download the latest update, a few new items will soon become available including food items, which fans of the series have been asking to be implemented into the game for some time now. These food items include cotton candy, ice lollies, and even bubble tea .

Another datamine into the 1.11 update also managed to uncover different variations of these new items as well as some upcoming Halloween items which will also be new to the game. Once October rolls around players will be able to pick up the likes of spooky treats baskets, a spooky tree, and a spooky trick lamp.

The food items will be available in several different flavors, including the following Boba tea flavors: coffee, green tea, mango, milk tea, and strawberry. As well as three ice lollies flavors including chocolate, orange, and ramune-soda, and four different cotton candy flavors such as plain, strawberry, mango, and ramune-soda.