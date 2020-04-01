All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes to find and unlock

From April 1 - 12, there will be a plethora of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes to learn and discover. That's because Zipper T. Bunny is running a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event where there's all things Easter and Eggs and more to discover. On April 12, it's the actually Bunny Day - aka Easter Sunday - and if you manage to find all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes before then, you'll earn a special prize from Zipper himself.
We will update this guide with each and every Bunny Day recipe we find as we find it.
You'll need to gather Animal Crossing: New Horizons eggs in order to craft any of them. But, you can get Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes from a variety of sources:
- Bunny Day-themed Balloons
- Egg Message Bottles on the beach
- Zipper T. Bunny
- Residents
- Collecting large numbers of each egg
That last one is interesting, as it doesn't seem to be a specific number that you have to collect across the board. It was 12 for the Stone Egg outfit set for example, but at least 15 for the Water Egg attire, and over 20 for the Wood Egg set. Just get collecting.
Bunny Day Recipes
- Bunny Day Table
- Bunny Day Bed
- Bunny Day Wall Clock
- Bunny Day Glowy Garland
- Bunny Day Flooring
- Bunny Day Crown
- Bunny Day Fence
- Bunny Day Rug
- Bunny Day Wreath
- Bunny Day Vanity
- Bunny Day Wardrobe
- Bunny Day Bag
- Bunny Day Lamp
Sky Egg Recipes
- Sky-egg Shell
- Sky-egg Outfit
- Sky-egg Shoes
Stone Egg Recipes
- Stone-egg Shell
- Stone-egg Outfit
- Stone-egg Shoes
Wood Egg Recipes
- Wood-egg Shell
- Wood-egg Outfit
- Wood-egg Shoes
Water Egg Recipes
- Water-egg Shell
- Water-egg Outfit
- Water-egg Shoes