Angelina Jolie fights fire with Walking Dead alumn in Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Angelina Jolie’s latest movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, a fiery-thriller from writer-director Taylor Sheridan.

Those Who Wish Me dead is set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness, where a young murder witness played by Finn Little finds himself pursued by twin assassins. Jolie plays a survival expert tasked with protecting the boy as a forest fire threatens to consume them all.

In an interview with People, Jolie shared some details about her character: "[She] carries a lot of guilt, and is quite broken. She's a smokejumper and a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but she's also somebody that has experienced tragedy, and she feels responsible for it."

In addition to Jolie, the thriller co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal, Tory Kittles, Jake Weber, and Tyler Perry. Those Who Wish Me Dead is based on the book of the same name by Michael Koryta. The author also co-wrote the script with Sheridan and Charles Leavitt.

Sheridan also directed Michael B. Jordan led Without Remorse which debuts on Amazon Prime later this month. He also wrote and directed Wind River and co-created the hit Kevin Costner series Yellowstone.

Those Who Wish Me Dead arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14. It's one of several projects from Warner Bros. that will have the same simultaneous debuts. This month, Godzilla vs. Kong was released in both theaters and on the streaming service, collecting a robust $48.5 million over five days despite coronavirus-driven capacity limitations in most auditoriums. Hopefully, Those Who Wish Me Dead will have similar success.