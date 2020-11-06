Andrew Garfield to lead Brideshead Revisited adaptation from Call Me By Your Name director

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Gaudagnino will make an adaptation of Brideshead Revisited for the BBC, The Daily Mail reports.

The miniseries will be based on the 1945 novel of the same name by Evelyn Waugh, which follows the life and romances of Charles Ryder – particularly his relationship with the Flytes, a wealthy family who live in Brideshead Castle. It explores themes of aristocratic nostalgia, Catholicism and homosexuality – intriguing stuff.

The Mail reports that Andrew Garfield will play protagonist Charles Ryder, with Joe Alwyn as Sebastian Flyte and Rooney Mara as his sister Julia. Ralph Fiennes and Cate Blanchett are reportedly in negotiations to play Lady and Lord Marchmain, Sebastian and Julia’s parents. However, Deadline claims that casting deals remain in flux.

Brideshead Revisited has been adapted before – a 1981 TV series starred Justice League ’s Jeremy Irons as Charles Ryder and a film was made in 2008. The movie featured British acting royalty Emma Thompson as Lady Marchmain, Stoker ’s Matthew Goode as Charles and James Bond’s Ben Whishaw as Sebastian.

Production on the miniseries is due to start in spring 2021, but a release date is still unknown. Production company Mammoth Screen is reportedly in talks with a number of US broadcasters, including HBO. This isn’t the first time Gaudagnino and the BBC have partnered up – his HBO series We Are Who We Are has recently been picked up by BBC Three for UK audiences. Meanwhile, Gaudagnino is lined up to direct another reboot of Scarface and a sequel to Call Me By Your Name.

