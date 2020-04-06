Call Me By Your Name director confirms Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer will return for sequel

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer stans rejoice! Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name, has revealed that a sequel to the coming-of-age drama is being developed, and the original cast will be back.

Call Me By Your Name was a huge success upon release in 2017, earning Chalamet an Oscar nomination and cementing the actor as a matinee idol. A sequel to the book on which the movie is based, Find Me, by André Aciman, was released last year – though whether the movie sequel will be based on that book remains unclear.

“Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie,” Guadagnino told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The filmmaker added that he had already met with an unnamed screenwriter about the project, but production had been delayed due to the coronavirus. “Before coronavirus, I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don’t want to say, to talk about the second part," he said. "Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold.”

Chalamet previously confirmed to our sister publication Total Film that he had met with Guadagnino to discuss the project, which is reportedly expected to take place in Paris. Asked whether he was looking forward to returning to his character, Elio, the actor said: “Not like looking forward in the immediately contemporaneous sense. It’s not going to be any time soon, I don’t think. But, yeah, that’s something I feel as enthusiastic about it as, I think, Armie feels. Luca as well.”

