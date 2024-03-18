Anne Hathaway explains signing on for upcoming age-gap rom-com: "I want to have fun, dammit"

Anne Hathaway signed on for Michael Showalter's age-gap rom-com The Idea of You because she deserves to have fun, gosh darnit.

"For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming," Hathaway said at the film's March 16 premiere (via Vulture). "I don’t want to be pigeonholed and don’t want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age, gender, and because I won an Oscar. I want to have fun, dammit. It speaks to me."

The Idea of You, based on the novel by Robinne Lee, stars Hathway as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old divorced mother who strikes up a love affair with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of One Direction-esque boyband August Moon. The cast includes Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, and Perry Mattfeld.

Hathaway has two more projects coming out in 2024, including the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct which co-stars Jessica Chastain, and Mother Mary, an epic musical melodrama produced by A24 and co-starring Hunter Schafer. From playing The Grand High Witch in the 2020 remake of Roald Dahl's The Witches to starring in heist movies like Locked Down and Ocean's 8, we're all for the actor taking on supremely fun roles that speak to her.

