An unofficial Ocarina of Time PC port is out now with HD graphics and mods

An unofficial Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port is available now with HD graphics, widescreen support, different gamepad options, and mod support.

We've been keeping track of the Ocarina of Time PC port's development for a while now, and recently the good people at Zelda Reverse Engineering Team (ZRET) confirmed that the project had been completed. You can get a link to the game client over on the project's official Discord channel, but you'll need to download a "legally sourced" ROM to play it.

Alongside crisp HD visuals and immersive widescreen support, Ship of Harkinian, as it's being called, comes with mouse-and-keyboard and controller support, as well as rumble features and gyroscope capabilities for the latter. According to the developers, future updates will add 60 FPS, as well as text-to-speech, HD models, and other niceties. You can check out the mod in its current state in this Nintendo Direct-style presentation from ZRET:

Excitingly, ZRET's Ocarina of Time PC port supports mods, and the community on Discord is already going hog wild with ideas. In the 24 hours since the mod launched, folks on Discord have pitched mods to improve the graphics, let you skip the intro, and even delete Navi from the game. Of course, it'll be up to the actual modders to decide what sort of crazy Ocarina of Time PC mods we end up getting.

Nintendo is notoriously quick to have fan ports and remakes of its games taken down, but since this one uses reverse-engineered code and thus isn't based on any Nintendo-owned assets, it seems to exist on a pretty solid legal foundation. Still, it's probably best to play it sooner rather than later if you've been waiting a long time for something like this.

