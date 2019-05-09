An Apex Legends update that was only supposed to affect skins is crashing PS4 consoles

An Apex Legends update that was only meant to effect the Playstation Plus skin rewards in the Playstation Store has been pushing PS4 consoles to crash. Respawn community manager Jay Frechette recognized the issue in a thread posted to Apex Legend's subreddit.

"We are aware of the crashing reports on PS4 since downloading the update today," Frechette said. "For some context, this patch was only meant to update the PS+ skin rewards in the Playstation Store, no changes were made to the game and this was pushed on Playstation 4 only.

We'll provide updates here as we investigate what's causing the issue."

For those experiencing crashing on PS4, we're aware and investigating the issue. We'll provide updates as we work on a fix.May 8, 2019

A handful of players mentioned that they've been having issues selecting Lifeline, Apex Legend's combat medic, and interacting with her banners.

"Can confirm. Lifeline is 100% unplayable for me right now," one reddit user said, referencing the banner they had equipped. "I have no way to remove the offending item."

Frechette responded saying they'd investigate the lead.

This recent issue is another chapter in Apex Legends rocky post-launch lifetime. Players have complained about the lack of additional characters, weapons, map changes, and other cosmetic items. They've also highlighted a high number of bugs and problems with cheaters.

The lack of consistent updates and fixes has stunted Apex Legend's growth, Respawn executive producer Drew McCoy addressed that concern, among other issues, in a recent blog post. He confessed that they hadn't been doing a good enough job handling bugs, updates, and communicating with their community. He said that he wanted to "reset" their commitment to players and that more info on the future of the free-to-play game would be coming at E3.