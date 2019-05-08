Apex Legends mobile is happening, so here's everything we know so far

It's official. EA is working on Apex Legends mobile, meaning it's going to try and take on Fortnite on all platforms in the near future. Currently, there's no concrete release date or information on when it'll actually arrive, but EA has confirmed that it working on bringing Apex Legends, Respawn's battle royale game, to mobile - and China - in the near future.

"We are in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded," said EA CFO Blake Jorgenson, during the company's latest earning's call.

"We’re now very focused on delivering for this massive global community with a long-term live service, including new seasons with more robust Battle Pass content, new legends, and exciting evolutions to the in-game environment," added EA CEO, Andrew Wilson.

So with that in mind, here's everything we know about Apex Legends mobile so far:

When will Apex Legends be on mobile?

While EA hasn't specified any time frame for releasing Apex Legends mobile, it does outline that it's financial predictions currently "assume no contributions this year from any future mobile version, or a game in the Chinese market". Now, whether that means there are no plans to release it this year, or EA is just being a little cautious about promising it will release this year while it is still in negotiations is to be interpreted.

However, seeing as EA will no doubt want to ride the wave of Apex Legends' popularity and get the mobile version out sooner rather than later, so expect more news ASAP, perhaps even as part of the EA Play spate of E3 2019 game reveals.

Where would you find an Apex Legends mobile download?

Unlike Fortnite mobile, which started life via an invite system through the Fortnite website, EA is a dab hand with mobile ports already. Both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store are awash with EA Mobile, EA Sports and general EA titles that are available for Android and iOS, from The Sims Freeplay, and The Sims Mobile, to a plethora of sports titles like FIFA and Madden.

So hopefully that means that when the time comes, Apex Legends mobile will just arrive on your relevant app store as a straight download. EA may well start Apex Legends mobile on an invite basis to test the functionality, and the server capacity - although the latter has thankfully never been something that's plagued Apex Legends on other platforms.

What should we expect when it comes to Apex Legends mobile platforms?

That's another element that EA hasn't yet touched on - Apex Legends mobile platforms. Fortnite mobile arrived on iPhone and iPad months before it eventually hit Android - and even now it's only compatible with a selected range of Android handsets.

It could be that Apex Legends mobile arrives first on iOS devices, becasue tehre is less variation in available devices, and then Android later. But seeing as negotiations are still going on, we'll have to wait for some official news from EA before speculating further.

