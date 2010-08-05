Amy Adams and Viggo Mortensen On The Road

Share

Amy Adams and Viggo Mortensen have joined director Walter Salles’ film version of Jack Kerouac novel On The Road .



The pair join an already impressive cast that includes Kirsten Dunst, Kristen Stewart, Sam Riley and Tron man Garrett Hedlund.



Scripted by Jose Rivera, the plot unravels as a cross-country adventure following Sal Paradise (Riley), who is partially based on Kerouac.



Living in his aunt’s house, Paradise is inspired to take a road trip and see America, leaving New York City for a wild adventure that includes hitchhiking, meeting other explorers and “opting for beer before food”.



The book was first published in 1957. Mortensen and Adams will play a couple that Paradise encounters on the road, the latter as a junkie wife (this we cannot wait to see). They will shoot (up) later this month.

Revved up for this? Talk to us...



Source: [ Deadline ]