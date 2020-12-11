Among Us new map is called The Airship

Among Us will be getting a brand new map early 2021.

Innersloth has revealed the fourth map for its multiplayer hit Among Us. The Airship, which is the biggest map to date, will feature brand new tasks for players to complete. It will also include ladders, elevators, and moving platforms, another new addition to the game, so players will be able to access different levels of the map.

The Airship will also introduce new spawning points for players to choose from, which means after emergency meetings players will be able to spawn in different locations from one another, to avoid grouping up and avoid giving the imposter the advantage.

The mystery map was teased last month on the official Among Us Twitter, and offered a tiny sneak peak at what we can expect. From the new announcement trailer, it looks like new kill animations for imposters have been added, depending on what costume you are equipped with.

Among Us released way back in 2018, but took off in popularity this year. We can assume this is because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the game can bring together up to 10 players for a co-operative online experience. That popularity has only grown throughout 2020 though, with the peak number of players hitting over 400,000 on Steam in September

Among Us also won best multiplayer game of the year, along with best mobile game at The Game Awards 2020.

