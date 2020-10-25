Among Us developer promises it is "super duper aware" of hacking issue

Among Us developers InnerSloth has promised players it is "super duper aware" of a current hacking issue that's plaguing the co-op detective game, pushing out an emergency server update to help combat hackers.

To combat the issue – which is ruining games, disconnecting players, and subjecting them to spam messages about Trump and threats to "kill your device" – the developer is advising players stick to closed lobbies and only play with "people that you trust".

Reminder!! Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! We're doing what we can!!October 23, 2020

"Hello everyone. We're are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we're looking into it," InnerSloth tweeted (thanks, PC Gamer ). "We will be pushing out an emergency server update. Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! Bare with us!!"

And just to run the message home, the team added: "Reminder!! Please play private games or with people that you trust!!! We're doing what we can!!"

The hacker – who claims the hack has reportedly affected 1.5 million matches – has told both Eurogamer and Kotaku that the hack is "a publicity stunt".

As Rachel recently reported, Among Us has been out since 2018, but it's recently taken on a new life in viral Twitch streams. Now, it's made the leap to 3D with this impressive fan-made VR remake .

Anyone can check out Among Us VR by downloading VRChat from Steam, and you don't even need a VR headset to play. You can download the VRChat world here and play right from your desktop.