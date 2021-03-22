American Horror Story season 10 title revealed by Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story season 10 now has a title. In a video posted to his Instagram, AHS mastermind Ryan Murphy has revealed that the 10th season of his FX anthology will be called Double Feature.

For the last few months, Murphy has been dropping hints about season 10’s title – as has been his typical style before revealing each seasons’ theme. Last Spring, he gave clues that American Horror Story season 10 would have some kind of beach theme with the idea for the season being weather-dependent. If you take a look at the video posted by Murphy on his Instagram, that clue still holds up, at least the beach theme.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) A photo posted by on

American Horror Story: Double Feature will welcome franchise newcomer Macauley Culkin. He’ll be joining Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Back in November, Murphy shared that actor and contortionist Spencer Novich had signed on for the season as well. Frances Conroy was also official confirmed to have joined the cast last month.

American Horror Story has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with an upcoming episodic anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories, ordered to series at FX on Hulu.