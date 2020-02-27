Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story season 10 cast

The Culkinaissance is on! Not only is Kieran Culkin winning rave reviews (and Emmy nominations) for his role in Succession, but Macualay Culkin has landed his first ever recurring TV role in the upcoming American Horror Story season 10.

Culkin, who shot to stardom after starring in the ‘90s Christmas classic Home Alone, wrote on Twitter, “I just woke up and saw I was trending. Can someone explain what's going on? Did I die again??” Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

The actor found himself trending after American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy shared a video revealing the cast list on Instagram. Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” scores the cryptic clip, which shows waves crashing into a beach as the new season’s cast is revealed. Among the returning AHS names was Culkin’s, leading to fans flocking to social media to share their surprise.

(Image credit: FX)

After revealing to Esquire that he auditioned for Quentin Taraninto’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Culkin certainly appears to be attempting to revive his screen career. The 39-year-old confessed to the publication: “I'm terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.” Thankfully, Culkin obviously impressed Murphy, and the former child star will be back on screens later this year.

Little has been revealed about American Horror Story season 10 other than the cast. Previous seasons of the anthology show have centred on a witches coven, a cult, and a murder house. The latest was a slasher horror set in 1984. With that in mind, there’s no use guessing where we’re headed next, but we’ve no doubt Culkin will stretch his acting muscles in the terrifying show.

Culkin joins returning cast members Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, and Evan Peters among others. In the meantime, check out our ranking of best American Horror Stories seasons so far.