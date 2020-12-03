AMC announces first The Walking Dead Holiday Special

Merry Christmas from AMC – the network has announced its first ever Walking Dead Holiday Special. No, it won’t involve any Walkers in Santa hats, but there are a few other treats in store.

The show will be available to stream from December 13 on AMC+ and it’ll feature appearances from a whole host of cast members, including Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney, and IronE Singleton.

Walking Dead Universe COO Scott M. Gimple and main Walking Dead series showrunner Angela Kang will also be joining – virtually, of course. Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick will host the event and guests will reminisce on the franchise’s past, present and future.

Plus, there’ll be a glimpse from a table read from an upcoming episode to give viewers a sneak peek of the extended season 10. After the season finale was delayed six months due to Covid-related production reasons, it was then announced that season 10 would be extended.

Six new episodes will start airing weekly in the US from February 28 2021 (following a day later on Fox in the UK). We also know that season 11 will be the show’s final season, with part 1 due to air later in 2021 and part 2 to follow in 2022. You can see the full schedule here .