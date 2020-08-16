Amazon UK lists, then deletes, details for Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Another day, another leak, only this one isn't new – looks like a retail outlet has potentially leaked the release date for the unannounced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster.

A report from VentureBeat a few weeks back cited "a source familiar with the publisher's release slate" and outlined EA's alleged plans for the year ahead. The report focused on EA's Switch offerings, but the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster is said to be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in addition to Switch.

This time, though, the leak doesn't come from an industry insider but Amazon UK , which reportedly put up a listing for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. Although release dates or artwork are never set in stone – we often see placeholder details – Amazon lists the game as releasing for £35 on November 13, 2020 (thanks, Pure Xbox ).

(Image credit: Pure Xbox)

As Austin reported at the time of the original leak , as always, it's worth remembering that this remains unannounced and unofficial, and if EA is indeed planning to release this remaster by the end of the year, we should hear about it fairly soon. The page was yanked pretty promptly from Amazon's digital storefront, though, so make of that what you will.

In other EA news, Electronic Arts recently announced it is merging EA Access and Origin Access into a single service called EA Play .

If that sounds familiar to you already, no, you're not getting confused – EA does indeed already have an event called EA Play. That too is going to be rebranded, though, so from here on in, the event formally known as EA Play will now be known as EA Play Live.

Origin Access Premier, on the other hand, will change to EA Play Pro.