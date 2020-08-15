EA Access merges with Origin Access as EA Play

Electronic Arts has announced it is merging EA Access and Origin Access into a single service called EA Play.

If that sounds familiar to you already, no, you're not getting confused – EA does indeed already have an event called EA Play. That too is going to be rebranded, though, so from here on in, the event formally known as EA Play will now be known as EA Play Live.

Origin Access Premier, on the other hand, will change to EA Play Pro.

"The EA Access and Origin Access subscription game services will be getting a fresh new name and look starting August 18," EA explained in the official announcement (thanks, Alt/Char ).

"EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play, and Origin Access Premier will change to EA Play Pro. All the great benefits you love (access to a library of top titles, early game trials, and your 10% membership discount) aren’t going anywhere. In fact, we’re adding even more in the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles."

The change goes live on August 18, 2020, after which "members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC".

