Amazon France is listing tons of PS4 and Switch exclusives for PC and they're all fake

The Last of Us 2, Days Gone, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to PC, according to Amazon France.

Amazon France is wrong. But that has not stopped the retailer from putting up a fever-dream spread of PC ports on its listings, nor has it stopped members of the internet game sleuth corps from digging up one after another with increasing bemusement.

The Last of Us Part II listed for PC on Amazon France https://t.co/v2aKFsOxhb pic.twitter.com/otLMRze6qtApril 15, 2020

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY ON PC LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/HkKBmXyptNApril 15, 2020

Persona 5 Royal listed for PC on Amazon France https://t.co/VuybpwDOZv pic.twitter.com/3uqAnXt0jZApril 15, 2020

They have that initial ring of authenticity, since many legitimate games have leaked via store pages in the past. While Sony has loosened its grip on certain former PS4 exclusives, allowing both Death Stranding and Horizon: Zero Dawn to make their way to PC, the deluge of less believable "leaks" pretty much ruins the whole bunch.

Further speculation on these unverified listings suggests that they were the work of French forum trolls. Since Amazon lets independent merchants sell on the same marketplace as everybody else, they probably wouldn't be tough to spoof. Either that, or as GR's Leon Hurley speculated in our office Slack chat, they've let Pierre the work experience lad have free reign on the main Amazon account.

In a statement given to our sister site PC Gamer , Sega confirmed that the Persona 5 Royal listing was made in error and that it's "looking into having it taken down and how it happened. Sony sent a similar statement to IGN . Whatever the cause, it ultimately falls on Amazon to make sure it's properly managing its platform and not letting it turn into an online trolling platform for bored console warriors.

Normally, fakes like this are just annoying. But showing up in an unbelievable deluge like this elevates them into a comedic art form. Très bien, anonymous French forum trolls.

See what's actually, really, coming out with our guide to upcoming games.